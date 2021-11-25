COVID-19 sidelines 2 Cowboys coaches for Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will be missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta. Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko is filling in for Philbin.