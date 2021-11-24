Skip to Content
Police say man suspected in Denver slaying arrested in LA

DENVER (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing a Denver resident a day after being released from jail was arrested Los Angeles Tuesday. Denver police say 40-year-old Brian Murray was being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel. Denver’s KDVR-TV reported Murray had repeated contact with police in Louisville, Colorado in the days before Hoebel was killed. Police initially tried but failed to have him put on a mental health hold after he allegedly made threats. They later arrested him but he was released from jail on Nov. 17.

