Lawsuit claims hazing injured high school football player

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit claims a player on a highly ranked Southern California high school football team suffered traumatic brain injury, gashes and a broken nose in a locker room hazing ritual in which players punch each other until one gives up. Southern California News Group reports the lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the player’s family against Mater Dei High School and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange. It alleges negligence, violation of the California penal code and infliction of emotional distress. Mater Dei said in a statement that an independent investigation was conducted and the school is unable to comment due to the involvement of minors.