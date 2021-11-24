Fire leads to thousands of illegal marijuana plants

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they found thousands of marijuana plants in an illegal growing operation after one of the buildings caught fire. Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Redlands, east of Los Angeles. Police say they found an outbuilding on fire. Two other buildings contained more than 11,000 marijuana plants along with sophisticated growing equipment and more than 80 pounds of harvested pot. Police say all of it will be destroyed.