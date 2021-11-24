Allen, Jones lead No. 8 Texas past California Baptist

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones scored 15 points apiece and No. 8 Texas defeated California Baptist 68-44, handing the Lancers their first loss of the season. Allen had eight rebounds, and Jones handed out five assists. Courtney Ramey added 12 points for Texas. Daniel Akin led California Baptist with nine points. The Lancers arrived in Austin averaging 80 points a game and shooting 50% from the field, including 39.6% on 3-pointers. Texas put an end to that, holding California Baptist to 40.5% overall and 12.5% from deep. The Longhorns led 35-16 at the half.