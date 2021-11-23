Murrell scores 18, Stanford beats North Carolina A&T 79-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Max Murrell scored a career-high 18 points and Stanford pulled away midway through the second half to beat North Carolina A&T 79-65. Murrell was 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and made four of Stanford’s eight 3-pointers. Harrison Ingram added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (4-2). David Beatty made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead North Carolina A&T (1-5). The Cardinal took the lead for good three minutes into the game and built a 35-26 halftime lead. The Aggies cut the deficit to 53-49 with 10:20 to play. Murrell’s 3-pointer capped an 18-2 run.