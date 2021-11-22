San Francisco police seize 21 illegal guns, arrest 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police have arrested four people and seized 21 illegal weapons, ammunition and drugs after serving search warrants at two San Francisco homes. Authorities said Monday that federal and local agencies identified social media accounts listing firearms for sale and worked together in the investigation that led to two addresses in San Francisco. ATF agents and San Francisco officers last week seized 17 guns at a home in the Bay View District and another four at a home in the Southern District. They also arrested four people on charges that included the illegal sale of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.