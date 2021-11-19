Syndergaard says Angels flew in while Mets were distracted

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Syndergaard got a qualifying offer and not much else from the New York Mets over the past two months. That’s one big reason he’s switching coasts to join Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The imposing right-hander known as Thor sees the move as an opportunity to reestablish himself as an elite starter after being limited by injuries and surgery to two brief appearances over the past two seasons. It was difficult for Syndergaard to leave the Mets, but he says New York was preoccupied with replacing its front office while his future was up in the air.