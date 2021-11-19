Republican answers ‘call of duty’ with Biden election job

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Republican secretary of state is preparing to move across the country to take a key election security position within the Biden Administration. Kim Wyman, who battled misinformation from some within her own party during the 2020 election, will serve as the election security lead for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency responsible for safeguarding U.S. elections. In the role, she will serve as the government’s top liaison to the states. Wyman has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November — the lone statewide-elected Republican on the West Coast.