Missing Tennessee boy found in California, father arrested

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Southern California and the younger child’s father was arrested. Orange County sheriff’s deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, Thursday in Dana Point. Thirty-five-year-old Jacob Clare was taken into custody. No charges were immediately announced. Authorities previously said that Jacob Clare was suspected of aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference. More information is expected at an afternoon news conference by law enforcement.