Report: University of California lecturers’ strike averted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times reports that the University of California and the union representing lecturers have reached a tentative contract agreement that averts a planned two-day walkout at nine undergraduate campuses. Classes are expected to be held as scheduled Wednesday, but there is potential for confusion because of the early morning timing of the deal. Union President Mia McIver says the 6,500 lecturers are being encouraged to teach as normal. The tentative deal would increase job security and increase pay by an average 30% over five years. The lecturers teach one-third of undergraduate classes in the UC system.