Ohtani tells Japanese press he feels ‘down’ when Angels lose

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani sat down in Tokyo with Japanese reporters in a one-hour interview. But he did not reveal much that was new at the Japan National Press Club. The Q-and-A session focused heavily on local matters about being back home, about local food and local baseball personalities, and even questions about when the 27-year-old might start a family. He did say he gets “down” when the Angels aren’t winning. The team has had a losing record in each of Ohtani’s four seasons.