Elder care facility owner sentenced to 4 years in abuse case

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of an unlicensed California elder care facility has been sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the neglect and death of an 83-year-old veteran. State officials say Ayette Loo, owner of Regency Care in Seal Beach, was sentenced Friday in Orange County after previously pleading guilty to felony elder abuse. Marina Jacome, a Regency caregiver, was sentenced last month to two years in prison. Her sentence was suspended provided she completes two years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and no longer works as a caregiver. Another caregiver faces an arrest warrant in the case.