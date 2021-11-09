EPA outlines $630M plan to curtail Tijuana sewage pollution

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $630 million plan to capture and treat sewage-tainted water that routinely flows over the border from Tijuana into San Diego Bay. The Union-Tribune reports Tuesday that the plan includes installing a pumping system in the Tijuana River north of the Mexico border to suck polluted flows out of the channel before they can foul shorelines in Imperial Beach and points north. Booms would be installed directly upstream to keep trash out of the intake. The EPA hopes to break ground on the project by 2023.