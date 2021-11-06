Devils top Sharks 3-2 in shootout to snap 3-game skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Damon Severson scored in the third round of a shootout and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Janne Kuokkanen scored for New Jersey with 2:56 left in the third period to force overtime. Ryan Graves also scored and goalie Jonathan Bernier turned back 25 shots for the Devils, who went to overtime on the road for the second straight day. Jonathan Dahlen and Rudolfs Balcers had the goals for San Jose, which was seeking its third straight win but blew a pair of leads. Sharks goalie James Reimer made 26 saves.