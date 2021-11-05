Rams DT Joseph-Day needs surgery, could be out for season

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day could miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an injured pectoral muscle. Rams coach Sean McVay says Joseph-Day has reaggravated the injury that caused him to miss the team’s last game against Houston. The fourth-year pro needs surgery that will keep him out indefinitely. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Robert Woods both were limited in practice Friday, but both are still expected to play Sunday night when the Rams host the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Ramsey also missed practice after injuring his knee, but McVay expects his 2020 All-Pro defensive back to play.