Los Angeles power worker electrocuted in underground vault
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee has been electrocuted while working in an underground electrical vault. The DWP says the man was working with a cable splicing crew Thursday morning when he “contacted an energized circuit” in the Wilmington area. Co-workers tried to revive him by performing CPR but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. The accident is under investigation.