UCLA’s Cronin a winner at the track ahead of hoops opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA coach Mick Cronin is a winner even before the college basketball season starts next month. A 3-year-old filly co-owned by Cronin won the $63,000 feature at Santa Anita by three-quarters of a length on Friday. Sent off at 6-1 odds, So Very Smart paid $14.40, $6.40 and $8.20. The victory was worth $37,800 and increased the filly’s career earnings to $84,860. She has two victories in seven starts. Cronin’s Boom Racing owns the filly in partnership with three other stables.