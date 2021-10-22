Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins invests in Premier League club

By The Associated Press

Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins spent his bye week building his portfolio. Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Saints and Eagles, became a minority investor in the Premier League’s Burnley Football Club this week after touring historic Turf Moor stadium in England and watching the Clarets play Manchester City last Saturday. Jenkins’ investment comes through his holding company, Malcolm Inc, and the new Disrupt Sports Partners, which focuses on business ventures in sports and leagues. Jenkins joins Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James and Kevin Durant as active players who’ve invested in soccer teams.