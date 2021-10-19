Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife nine months ago, and her family is pleading for help in finding her body. Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday at his home in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, a day after prosecutors charged him with murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He is accused of killing Maya Millete, the mother of his three children. Prosecutors allege that he killed her because she wanted a divorce to end a “toxic relationship.” Millete has previously said his wife left voluntarily, and his lawyer says she believes Maya Millete is still alive.