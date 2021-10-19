Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves’ NLCS lead to 2-1

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the eighth inning, beating Atlanta 6-5 and cutting the Braves’ lead in the NL Championship Series to 2-1. The Dodgers were down to their final five outs when Bellinger drove a two-strike pitch from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd, some of whom had already left with LA trailing 5-2. Chris Taylor singled, stole second and moved to third on pinch-hitter Matt Beaty’s groundout. Betts followed with a double off Jesse Chavez to right-center. Game 4 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.