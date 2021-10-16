California wildfire now half contained amid calmer weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are persisting in making progress against a wildfire burning for a sixth day in Southern California coastal mountains. The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara has grown only slightly since Friday to nearly 27 square miles. It’s 50% contained Saturday. The improved situation allowed authorities Friday evening to cancel evacuation orders for some remote properties. To the north, firefighters corralled a small wildfire that broke out from a prescribed burn Friday in Santa Cruz County and briefly triggered evacuations.