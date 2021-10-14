Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

AP California

By LOU KESTEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Bill Clinton says the former president is being treated in a Southern California hospital for a non-COVID-related infection. Spokesman Angel Ureña says Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening. Ureña says Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.” Clinton’s physicians say he is “responding to antibiotics well,” adding, ”We hope to have him go home soon.”