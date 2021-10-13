Trump campaign, others: Dominion worker suit is groundless

AP California

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures are asking a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 presidential election. Eric Coomer is a former security director at Colorado-based Dominion. He says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized a false report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement in a pre-election telephone call that the vote could be fixed for Joe Biden. Despite repeated claims and lawsuits, there has been no evidence that the election was rigged or of widespread fraud.