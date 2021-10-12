San Jose woman pleads guilty to fake cancer scheme

AP California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman who raised more than $100,000 by claiming she had cancer and needed treatment has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Thirty-six-year-old Amanda Riley entered the plea before a federal judge in San Jose on Tuesday and could face up to 20 years in prison. In her plea agreement, the San Jose woman acknowledged that she received some 400 donations by falsely claiming that she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Prosecutors say Riley held in-person fundraisers, posted photos on social media supposedly showing her at hospitals and even shaved her head to make it appear she was undergoing chemotherapy.