Plane crash kills 2, burns homes in California neighborhood

AP California

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Recordings show a twin-engine plane that killed at least two people and left a swath of destruction in a San Diego suburb nose-dived into the ground after repeated warnings that it was flying dangerously low. The Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then hit houses just after noon Monday in Santee, a San Diego suburb. The plane’s owner, who may have been the pilot, also died, and an elderly couple on the ground were hurt. Authorities say neighbors helped rescue them from a burning home. Meanwhile, a federal investigator will be on the scene Tuesday.