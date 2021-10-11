Skip to Content
Authorities say man fatally shot by LA deputies pulled a gun

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man spotted walking in the middle of a street in eastern Los Angeles County was fatally shot when he pulled a gun on deputies who stopped to talk to him. A Sheriff’s Department statement says patrol deputies spotted the man in an unincorporated area of Whittier shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, drove along side and began talking to him. The driving deputy stopped the vehicle and continued talking to the man. The department says that’s when the man produced a firearm and was shot. Both deputies were still in their vehicle at the time of the shooting. The man died at the scene.

