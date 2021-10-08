California eases gang enhanced sentence rules

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has limited prison terms for those associated with street gangs. It was among several criminal justice bills restricting enhancements that can add years to offenders’ sentences. In doing so he followed recommendations from an advisory committee the most populous state created last year. Its goal is to continue reducing criminal penalties in the latest attempt to relax tough-on-crime policies that jammed prisons to the bursting point just a decade ago. The California Police Chiefs Association objected that the gang enhancement bill is unworkable.