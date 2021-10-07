Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Wilson injures finger

AP California

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 365 yards and a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night in a game Russell Wilson left in the second half with a finger injury on his throwing hand. Wilson missed significant game time due to injury for the first time after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. He was hurt by contact on a follow through midway through the third quarter. Pete Carroll says it’s a “badly sprained finger.” He attempted to direct one more drive before turning the game over to backup Geno Smith. The Rams improved to 4-1. Seattle is 2-3.