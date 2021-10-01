2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

AP California

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old gelding has been euthanized at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet. It was the second death in as many days at the Arcadia track. The California Horse Racing Board says Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in Friday’s third race. The gelding trained by Peter Miller walked onto a medical transport vehicle, but the injury was found to be unrecoverable and he was euthanized. An unraced 2-year-old filly named Seven Summers was hurt in a training incident and was euthanized.