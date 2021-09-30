Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge during the Thursday morning commute. KRON-TV reports that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge before 7 a.m. and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up. Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was halted at the north end of the bridge before resuming at a slow rate. Northbound traffic resumed moving around 7:45 a.m. A press release from the organizers says demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”