LA County DA to dismiss 60,000 past marijuana convictions

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says his office would dismiss roughly 60,000 marijuana convictions. Under the previous DA, Jackie Lacey, the office moved last year to dump 66,000 pot convictions that took place before voters passed Proposition 64, the state law legalizing recreational cannabis use. Gascón says his office was able to identify tens of thousands more eligible cases by combing LA County court records.