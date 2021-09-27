Father, son charged in 3 Southern California killings

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man and his father in connection with three slayings in Southern California between 2014 and 2018. ABC 7 reports 31-year-old Anthony Velasquez was charged Monday with three counts of murder along with allegations that he personally used a firearm in the killings. His father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of being an accessory to and helping his son avoid arrest. It was not immediately clear if the men had attorneys. Anthony Velasquez was held in lieu of $6 million bail, while his father’s bail was set at $2 million.