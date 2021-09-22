Rams’ Kupp stays grounded in a soaring start with Stafford

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp realizes he isn’t in charge of how high he sits on the NFL’s receiving charts, so he isn’t terribly impressed by his lofty perch early this season. The fifth-year pro is tied for the NFL lead with 16 catches, and his 271 yards are third in the league, as are his three touchdown receptions. He has been a mainstay of the Rams’ offense under coach Sean McVay, who arrived in Los Angeles a few months before Kupp. But even McVay is impressed by how prolific Kupp has been in his first two games with Matthew Stafford.