Tatis hits 39th HR, Padres beat Giants 7-4 to gain on Cards

AP California

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 to earn a series split. The Padres moved within half a game of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70. San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday. Tatis also singled and walked twice a day after matching a career best with four hits. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece. Evan Longoria homered for the NL West-leading Giants, whose lead over the Dodgers dropped to a game. Los Angeles was off Thursday.