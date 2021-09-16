Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

AP California

By NOAH BERGER and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews are struggling to save California’s iconic giant sequoias from a lightning-caused wildfire that’s heading toward old-growth forests in the Sierra Nevada. Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree — the General Sherman Tree — in fire-resistant aluminum wrapping along with other trees and buildings in Sequoia National Forest. That’s to protect them from a wildfire that’s expected to reach a grove of 2,000 sequoias within days. Although, fire officials say the fire didn’t grow much on Thursday. A wildfire in the region last year killed thousands of sequoias, some as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old.