California enacts 2 laws to slice through local zoning rules

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with an affordable housing shortage. He signed the most prominent legislation Thursday despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it would undermine local planning and control. The bill will require cities to approve up to four housing units on what was a single-family lot. They would also have to approve splitting single-family lots so they could be sold separately. The second bill will ease the way for local governments to rezone neighborhoods near mass transit for up to 10 housing units.