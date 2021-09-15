Tourists from China sue Utah after deadly tour bus crash

AP California

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family and survivors of a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists say the state of Utah didn’t do enough to make sure a remote highway was safe. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the state failed to post warning signs, had a road design that left little room for error and included no rumble strip to warn drivers. More than a dozen people were thrown from the bus after the driver drifted off the road and overcorrected when he steered back, sending the bus into a rollover. The Utah Department of Transportation declined to comment. US regulators have previously ruled out highway design, signage and other characteristics as factors.