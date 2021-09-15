Stafford sees ways to improve after impressive Rams debut

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford’s debut with the Los Angeles Rams was so sharp that it could have left the quarterback and his head coach struggling to find areas for improvement in Week 2. But Stafford and Sean McVay have both been in the NFL long enough to know no performance is perfect. They’ll move forward to their road opener at Indianapolis this Sunday looking for even more production than Stafford provided in a momentous start that resulted in his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award since way back in 2009. That was his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.