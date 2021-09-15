Fisher eager to move beyond Achilles injury, play for Colts

AP California

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eric Fisher’s life changed almost as soon he felt the pain in his left foot during the AFC championship game. He agonized about his inability to play in the Super Bowl. After eight seasons in Kansas City, he was released in March as a cost-cutting move and spent the next two months uncertain about his future. In May, he finally signed with the Indianapolis Colts. And now, following nearly eight months of rehab, the two-time Pro Bowl left tackle appears to be nearing a return.