4 accused in theft of $2M in goods from 43 California stores

AP California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing nearly $2 million worth of retail products from 43 different stores across California. The Orange County Register reported Tuesday that California Highway Patrol investigators found stolen merchandise stacked “floor to ceiling” inside a mobile home and multiple storage units. Officials needed multiple trucks to haul away the stolen goods, which still had store tags and security sensors attached. Officials also found more than $65,000 in cash. All four suspects were linked to thefts at dozens of retail outlets including TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores.