NFL’s opening week averages 17.4 million on TV

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The NFL’s kickoff weekend ended up having the second-highest TV ratings for Week 1 over the past five seasons. The 16 games averaged 17.4 million viewers on television and digital properties. That is a 7% increase over last season and nearly equal to 2019, which averaged 17.6 million and remains the highest since 2017. The numbers were likely to increase after last season was played during the pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing.