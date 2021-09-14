AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

AP California

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced, said the subject was the 2023 All-Star Game. Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001. The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome.