Max Scherzer is epitome of efficiency in joining 3,000K club

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers were already loaded with talent when they picked up Max Scherzer at the July trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has joined 17-game winner Julio Urías and 14-game winner Walker Buehler in carrying the offense-starved Dodgers despite injuries that have decimated the rotation. Scherzer’s velocity, pitch mix and durability at age 37 have him contending for another Cy Young as the Dodgers chase their ninth straight National League West title. Scherzer is 6-0 with a 0.88 ERA in eight games since being traded from the Washington Nationals.