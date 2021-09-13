FBI agent with task force shoots, kills person in Oakland

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an FBI agent has shot and killed someone while working with a task force that was serving an arrest warrant in an East Oakland neighborhood. The FBI says the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday as a U.S. Marshals Service task force that included the FBI agent was working in the neighborhood. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital. The FBI agent wasn’t hurt. Other details weren’t immediately released. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI and Oakland police but other details weren’t immediately released.