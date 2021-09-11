Lions put Decker on IR; top OL to miss at least 3 games

AP California

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve and promoted guard Tommy Kraemer to their active roster from the practice squad. Detroit also promoted offensive tackle Will Holden to the active-inactive list on Saturday, a day before hosting the San Francisco 49ers to open the season. Decker will miss at least three games with a finger injury and he is expected to have surgery. He was hurt during a pass-blocking drill in practice.