Incognito to miss season opener for Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito will miss the season opener against Baltimore with a calf injury. Incognito got hurt during a joint practice against the Rams on Aug. 19 and hasn’t practiced since. Coach Jon Gruden says there is a good chance Incognito could return for Week 2 at Pittsburgh. The absence of Incognito for the game Monday night against the Ravens leaves Las Vegas with a very inexperienced line with second-year pro John Simpson slated to start in his place.

The Associated Press

