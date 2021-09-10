Here’s what the California Legislature did this year

AP California

By ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are working late into the evening to finish work on the 2021 legislative session. The legislative session ends just four days before voting concludes in a statewide recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Even if Newsom were to lose the election, he will likely have the final say on the hundreds of bills the Legislature put on his desk in the past two weeks. This year, lawmakers passed bills to make it easier to build small apartment buildings in areas zoned for single-family homes, pay people struggling with drug addiction to stay sober and make ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement.