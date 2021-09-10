California election’s chief says recall election is secure

AP California

By ADAM BEAM and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Secretary of State said she won’t require a more rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. A group of eight election security experts said the audit is needed after copies of Dominion Voting System’s election management system were released publicly last month. Secretary of State Shirley Weber said claims that California’s election could not be conducted safely are “inaccurate.” Weber said the type of audit the experts are calling for is too complex to be conducted on such short notice. The last day to vote in the recall election is Tuesday.