California OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention

AP California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved more than $2 billion in new spending aimed at preventing wildfires and addressing the drought. The votes on Thursday mark the end of lawmakers’ work on the state’s $262.5 billion operating budget this year. New approved spending brings the state’s wildfire prevention budget to more than $1.5 billion. Lawmakers also approved $1.2 billion to address the drought and climate change. Republicans bemoaned the lack of funding for more water storage projects. And lawmakers from both parties complained about pay raises for commissioners on the Public Utilities Commission. The budget bills now go to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.